Tasmania’s College Covid-19 Pfizer Vaccination Blitz

Tasmania's Covid-19 Pfizer vaccination program for colleges students kicked into gear on Monday, delivering jabs to 800 students aged 16 years and over.

Lead by the Department of Health and Department of Education the program is part of the state government’s six-week vaccination blitz.

The Tasmania Briefing

Minister for Health Jeremy Rockliff said due to their high social activity and engagement, the age group of college students had been prioritised particularly with numbers across NSW reflecting the greater proportion of positive cases to be in among the teenage and young adult cohort.

“By taking up the offer of a vaccine, young people will protect their families, loved ones and the wider community”

Students are encouraged to talk with their parents or guardians about getting vaccinated against Covid-19.

For more information visit Health Tasmania’s coronavirus website.



