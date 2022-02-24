Tasmania's Department of Communities Gets The Boot In A Major Reshuffle

It’s a government shake-down! Well, sort of.

The Department of Communities Tasmania has been dumped under a major restructuring.

Premier Peter Gutwein announced the changes on Thursday, outlining that the long overdue reshuffle was a step in the right direction.

Kicking into gear from July 1, the changes will see, children and youth matters handled under the renamed Department of Education Children and Young People.

While Sport and Recreation will be moved into the Department of State Growth and Housing Tasmania will be morphed into a statutory authority better suited to delivering improved services, and supply of social and affordable housing.

Established in July 2018 the Department of Communities has been responsible for Housing, Disability and Community Services, Children and Youth Services and Communities, Sport and Recreation.

The progressive move follows recommendations made through the Tasmanian State Service Review to dismantle its current siloed approach of departmental structures, to deliver better services and outcomes for children, young people, individuals and families.

Further changes will see the remaining services carried out by the Department of Communities realignment to departments which will effectively strengthen strategic outcomes, including Disability services, Women, Office of Aboriginal Affairs, Family and Sexual Violence, Veteran’s Affairs and Community Services and Development to the Department of Premier and Cabinet.

Mr Gutwein believes the whole-of-government approach will be a “significant” step forward for all Tasmanians.

“Any government that doesn’t believe there isn’t a need for some paradigm shifts as a result of Covid clearly hasn’t been paying attention over the last two years,” he said.

“The changes I announce today will amount to a more fit for service structure for the Tasmanian state service.

“This is not about providing efficiencies; this is about providing better service," the premier said.

The consolidated move will see increased investment in services, and public servants.

