Tasmania's Newest Rules For Dealing With COVID-19

In the wake of the spread of COVID-19 across the state, additional business restrictions have been announced by the Tasmanian Government. As of 6:00pm Friday 3 April 2020, additional restrictions on the operation of businesses and services will come into effect and the authorities are quick to point out these restrictions are in addition to restrictions already in place. Effective immediately (Thursday April 2), the following are not permitted to operate: Horse racing and greyhound racing meets and trials. Training facilities will remain open as will services that provide care to racing animals e.g. farriers and animal carers.

As of 6:00pm Friday 3 April 2020, the following are not permitted to operate:

Food markets that are ‘eat on premises’ (fresh produce markets remain open so customers can purchase and take home fresh produce. Eat on premise markets, i.e. street food, are closed. Mobile food vans/businesses cannot operate at any markets)

Garage sales

Sex workers (these services can both no longer operate or place advertisements in local newspapers)

Ubet betting shopfronts (TAB agencies)

As of midnight Monday 30 March 2020, the following are not permitted to operate in public places:

play equipment in public playgrounds and parks

outside gyms, playgrounds and skate parks

boot camps - limited to two people (the trainer and participant).

As of midnight Wednesday 25 March 2020, the following are not permitted to operate:

Hotels, motels, hostels, bed and breakfasts and boarding houses (excluding permanent residents and workers). NB: People who are staying at all these accommodation types in Tasmania, had until 11.59pm Wednesday 1 April 2020 to depart. Anyone self-isolating must continue to do so for the 14-day self-isolation period. New bookings cannot be made. See emergency accommodation for travellers for more information

NB: People who are staying at all these accommodation types in Tasmania, had until 11.59pm Wednesday 1 April 2020 to depart. Anyone self-isolating must continue to do so for the 14-day self-isolation period. New bookings cannot be made. See emergency accommodation for travellers for more information Caravans, camping parks and campsites (except where people live permanently or if their primary residence isn’t available). NB: People who are staying at caravan parks in Tasmania, had until 11.59pm Wednesday 1 April 2020 to depart

NB: People who are staying at caravan parks in Tasmania, had until 11.59pm Wednesday 1 April 2020 to depart Amusement parks and arcades

Auction houses

Beauty therapy, tanning, waxing, manicure or other nail treatments, tattoos, ear and body piercing, body modification and other similar services

Cafés (excepting takeaway service and home delivery, cafés or canteens at hospitals, care homes or schools; prison and military canteens; services providing food or drink to the homeless, workplace canteens can provide takeaway)

Community and recreation centres, unless being used to host essential voluntary or public services, such as food banks or homeless services

Community facilities, such as halls, clubs and RSLs

Concert venues, theatre, arenas, auditoriums, stadiums

Food courts, except for delivery and takeaway

Funerals maximum attendance of no more than 10 people* and where the one person per four square metre rule applies

Galleries, museums, national institutions and historic sites

Hairdressers and barber shops - limited to 1 person per 4 square metre rule and personal contact minimised as much as possible

Health clubs, fitness centres, yoga, barre and spin facilities

Indoor and outdoor play centres

Libraries, community centres and youth centres

Local government non-essential facilities and services, such as libraries and pools

Outdoor markets (other than food or farmers markets)

Places of worship

Real estate auctions and open house inspections - private inspection appointments permitted

Saunas, bathhouses and wellness centres

Social sporting-based activities

Spas and massage parlours

Strip clubs, and sex on premises venues

Swimming pools

Weddings - maximum attendance of no more than five people and where the one person per four square metre rule applies.

*Additional family members might be able to attend a funeral under special circumstances, provided States and Territories provide the exemption.

The new closures are in addition to the following facilities, which stopped operating from noon Monday 23 March 2020:

All venues where alcohol is sold for consumption on the premises (including pubs, registered and licensed clubs and hotels) other than the part of those premises that are legally allowed to sell takeaway alcohol (eg. bottle shops)

Gyms and indoor sporting venues

Cinemas, entertainment venues, casinos, and night clubs

Restaurants and cafés will be restricted to takeaway and/or home delivery

Religious gatherings and places of worship.

How long will these measures be in place?

These measures will be regularly reviewed based on advice from the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee.

How will businesses be supported during this time?

The Tasmanian and Australian Governments have announced significant support packages for affected businesses.

The Tasmanian Government is working with business and industry to provide advice through peak organisations and directly to businesses.

Both the Tasmanian and Australian Governments have announced significant packages of support with cash payments, tax breaks, and interest free loans to support businesses affected by these necessary changes to help stop the spread of the virus.

Affected workers will be supported with cash payments, increased job-seeker payments and the ability to access their superannuation early to assist during periods of unemployment relating to COVID-19.

Why are shopping centres still open?

At this time shopping centres remain open to ensure that the community is able to purchase essential supplies and access services. The Government will continue to take advice on as the COVID-19 situation continues.

What are the penalties for non-compliance?

Compliance with the closure measures is compulsory under the law. Non-compliance with these measures can lead to fines and penalties, including three months’ imprisonment.

Can I report non-compliance?

You can call 1800 671 738 to report an alleged breach of these rules.

There is also an online mechanism for reporting non-compliance at www.coronavirus.tas.gov.au