TASMANIA'S ROAD TO RECOVERY

Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein has presented the state's Road To Recovery with the first changes expected from next week

11 May 2020

Funerals – increase from 10 to 20 attendees.

Aged care visits - one visit per week and no more than two visitors, managed by the facility.

National parks and reserves - open to residents for exercise within 30km of their home.

TasTAFE campuses and training facilities open for invited small groups of students only attending practical learning and assessment sessions.

Stage One - subject to Public Health advice

18 May 2020

Gatherings increase to 10 people (except visitors to households for any purpose, which is capped at 5 people) for indoor and outdoor, including real estate, small religious gatherings and weddings. Funerals can extend to 30 people outdoors.

Restaurants and cafes in all settings (including restaurants in pubs, clubs, hotels and RSLs) to open and seat patrons of up to 10 people at a time. Seated table service only with social distancing.

Border controls remain in place, except Tasmanian residents can quarantine in their principal residence if it is suitable.

Community and local government facilities and libraries allowed to open for up to 10 people.

Park exercise equipment and playgrounds, pools and boot camps open for up to 10 people.

Vulnerable people* are encouraged to stay home and protect their health.

25 May 2020

Kindergarten to Year 6 students return to learning at school.

Year 11 and 12 students at extension schools and colleges return to learning at school.

Aged care visits - move to national restrictions of two visitors, once a day.



9 June 2020

High school students from years 7 to 10 students return to learning at school.

13 June 2020

Racing resumes (subject to a review and risk-assessment by Public Health).

Stage Two - subject to Public Health advice

15 June 2020

Gatherings increase to 20 people at a time for indoor or outdoor including restaurants/cafes, cinemas, museums, galleries, historic sites, religious gatherings and weddings.

Visitors to households to be reviewed.

Funerals up to 50 people.

Accommodation, unlimited.

Camping, overnight boating and shacks open.

Open homes and auctions can resume with 20 people.

Border controls remain in place.

Gyms and boot camps for up to 20 people.

Beauty services (including tattoo, nails, waxing, facials and tanning) for up to 20 people.

Park exercise equipment and playgrounds open for up to 20 people.

Outdoor community sport^ to resume, with up to 20 athletes/personnel.

Indoor sport and recreation^, including pools with up to 20 people, no spectators.

Vulnerable people* are encouraged to stay home and protect their health.

^ As guided by AIS proposed framework for rebooting community sport.

Stage Three - subject to Public Health advice

13 July 2020

Gatherings: 50 – 100 (indoor/outdoor) with the maximum allowable number to be determined by Public Health.

Aged care homes allowed 5 visitors and multiple visits

Border controls remain in place.

Consider opening bars, night clubs and casinos/gaming.

Markets to open, subject to Public Health advice.

Food courts and food vans at markets may open.

Spas and bathhouses to reopen.

Day trips and camping for school groups allowed.

Outdoor community sport^ to resume, with numbers to be guided by Public Health.

Indoor sport and recreation^, including pools with numbers to be guided by Public Health.

Vulnerable people* are encouraged to stay home and protect their health.

*Vulnerable people includes Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people 50 years and older with one or more chronic medical conditions. People 65 years and older with chronic medical conditions. People 70 years and older. People with compromised immune systems, and people with a disability.

The easing of restrictions will continue to be based on Public Health advice. Changes will be made depending on Tasmania’s circumstances.

For more information, visit www.coronavirus.tas.gov.au or call the Tasmanian Public Health Hotline: 1800 671 738