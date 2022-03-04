Tasmania's SES Team Arrive To Assist In NSW Flood Recovery

Tasmania has deployed SES crews to fly interstate and assist the flood clean-up on Australia's east coast.

SES operational projects coordinator Bianca Callinan says the same rules apply for floods as they do for bushfires, "just get up and go".

Callinan left Hobart Airport in Thursday with a rescue team, including Flood Intelligence Specialist, project officer Darren Bradford, and information and warnings media officer Samantha Skillern.

On Friday, they'll do all that's required to help move communities forward in the midst of the natural disaster.

"It’s the part of the job that I love the most," Ms Callinan said.

Callinan says her area of expertise - alongside her small team - have played a key role to alert the public about emergencies and evacuation routines.

"We can’t actually get out there and physically help them on the ground but we can do things behind the scenes to be able to help," Ms Callinan said.

"When we’ve called on people to come down here, people always come. Everyone just comes to help each other."

SES Tasmania assistant director of operations Leon Smith is proud to have workers available, highlighting the importance of the emergency service industry in various states.

"This is the first deployment this year for the State Emergency Service," Smith said.

"I firmly believe that everyone that’s in the emergency service business is wired to want to help and contribute, and I believe that’s the essence of the culture.

"To allow us to send our highly trained people across to another jurisdiction during their time of need during events of significance … you don’t get a much better feeling, actually."

NSW SES crews believe flood waters are expected to worsen over the weekend across Greater Sydney, as thunderstorms are forecasted from Sunday.

