Tasmania Set To Ditch Close Contact Rules Next Week

Recently appointed Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff has announced that Covid close contact rules will change from next week.

The rule changes will come into effect from 12:01am on Monday May 2, with close contacts no longer required to isolate for seven days.

“Close contacts will still be required to follow a series of measures and anyone who experiences Covid-19 symptoms will still be required to isolate and get tested immediately,” Mr Rockliff said on Wednesday.

“Close contacts must take a daily rapid antigen test, wear a face mask when outside of the home and indoor spaces, advise their workplace of their close contact status and avoid high-risk premises such as aged care facilities and hospitals.”

The Premier and Minister for Health, encouraged household contacts to still work from home, when possible, avoid large gatherings and contact with those most vulnerable.

“The most important thing Tasmanians can do is to continue to roll up their sleeves and get your vaccination or your booster if it’s due, to keep themselves and the community safe and continue to practice COVID safe behaviours.” - Premier Rockliff

Tasmania will become the final state to ditch isolation for asymptomatic close contacts, falling in sync with the national guidelines.

The apple isle recorded a spike in cases with 1,213 new infections on Wednesday, and sadly one Covid-related death.

There are currently 40 people being treated for Covid in hospital, with one patient in ICU.

