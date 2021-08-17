Tasmania Slams Border Shut To Northern Territory

Tasmania have shut their borders to another mainland state, after a new positive cases emerged in Northern Territory

Darwin and Katherine are now on the banned travel list, after one case was recorded forcing a snap 72-hour lockdown.

Anyone currently in Tasmania who arrived from NT since August 12 must adhere stay at home orders. Essential travellers must quarantine for 14 days.

“Anyone subject to the stay-at-home direction who gets symptoms, even only mild, should stay at home or go home immediately and arrange a COVID-19 test by calling the Public Health Hotline,” said Director of Public Health Mark Veitch.

The state's border is currently closed and travel prohibited from all of New South Wales, Victoria, the Australian Capital Territory, parts of Queensland and multiple locations in Western Australia.

Recent returnees from the Northern Territory have been asked to monitor their symptoms and contact the Public Health hotline on 1800 671 738 should even the mildest symptoms develop.

