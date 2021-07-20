Tasmania Swiftly Closes Border To South Australia

Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein announced a border closure for returnees from South Australia on Tuesday afternoon, after the state revealed an impending lockdown. 

The entire mainland will be designated as high-risk from 4pm today, after SA recorded five new cases.

SA will begin a seven-day lockdown from 6pm Tuesday.

Gutwein said anyone who returned since July 8 is required to wear a face mask for 14 days after arrival into Tasmania.

Victoria and New South Wales are the other two states to remain high-risk.

People aged 12 years and older are required to wear a mask in public.

"Our priority here continues to be on protecting the health and safety of Tasmanians," Mr Gutwein said.

