Tasmania Reportedly To Apply For A Provisional AFL Licence

Tasmania are reportedly set to apply for a provisional AFL licence by the end of this year.

According to The Age’s Caroline Wilson the Tasmanian AFL Taskforce “is working towards the creation of a viable AFL team model.”

Wilson also states a new stadium and training facility in Macquarie Point and splitting home and away games between Launceston and Hobart is being considered.

Former St Kilda champion Nick Riewoldt has been working with the taskforce in ‘potential player retention issues” as he believes the Tasmania “could be developed as a destination club.”

The Tasmanian Devils currently have a team in the Under 18 NAB League Competition but the taskforce who will present their findings to the AFL in December believe a stand-alone team could join the AFL by 2025.

