Tasmania Will Open Its Border To Vaccinated Travellers

Tasmania will open its border to all vaccinated travellers from December 15, Premier Peter Gutwein says.

Travellers won't need to quarantine, but will need to provide a negative Covid test within 72 hours of their travel. However, Tasmanians on short trips won't have to.

The Premier says we need to get our vaccination rates as high as possible for the opening.

"The date we are reopening out borders is going to be the 15th of December. We're not going to turn back from that date, and so today I'm signalling to every eligible Tasmanian over the age of 12: if you're not vaccinated, get it done and get it done as soon as you can," he said.

He says he's confident in our state's ability to keep the virus under control.

