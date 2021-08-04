Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre Partners With Hobart Airport To Preserve Grassland

The Hobart Airport is partnering with the Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre to begin a new environmental preservation project.

Traditional owners are now taking care of grassland outside Hobart Airport using burning techniques that date back thousands of years.

Airport CEO Norris Carter said the unique burning technique is important in preserving critically endangered grasslands at the site.

“Traditionally we have done this by using a slasher… This year…we’ve partnered with the Tasmanian Aboriginal Corporation to use traditional cultural indigenous techniques, which is to burn a little bit of it back”, said Carter.

Andry Sculthorpe from the Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre said,

“We are trying to begin a process, of starting to rebuild cultural knowledge of these important grasslands. So the aboriginal community can have the rightful place of being involved in the care, management, protection and eventually ownership of these grasslands”.

Sculthorpe said this new project will help clear up to four hectares and protect the native critically endangered grassland.

