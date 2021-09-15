Tasmanian Borders Could Be Open To Interstate Travellers Within Two Months

Tasmanians will find out within months whether vaccination rates are high enough to open up the borders to interstate travellers.

According to Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein, vaccination rates are predicted to rise to 80 percent by November which is when the state will look at opening their borders.

While Tasmania is predicted to reach an 80 percent double dose rate by early November, other states will also need to see higher double vaccination rates before borders open.

NSW vaccination rates are currently sky-rocketing, followed closely by Victoria as the two states face rising Covid-19 case numbers.

State Health Commander Katherine Morgan-Wicks told ABC radio on Tuesday that she would like to see Tasmania hit a 90 percent double vaccination rate.

Tasmania is currently sitting at 43.2 percent fully vaccinated.

This is welcome news to many Tasmanian business owners who have aseen a major dip in business as a result of border closures.

As a result, the State and Federal Government recently revealed a $50 million-dollar pandemic relief grant to help struggling Tasmanian businesses.

