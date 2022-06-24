Tasmanian JackJumpers Finalises Roster By Signing NBA Talent

The Tasmanian JackJumpers has signed American Guard Milton Doyle on a one-year contract for the 2022/23 NBL competition.

Looking to fill the big shoes left empty by Josh Adams, the 28-year-old will bring former NBA experience to the side which finished fourth in their debut season.

Doyle played 10 NBA games with the Brooklyn Nets during 2017/18.

JackJumpers CEO Simon Brookhouse said the side was looking forward to welcoming the six foot four Doyle to NBL for his first time.

“Milton is a versatile guard, a strong shooter and high-level defender, and we’re really pleased to be able to bring him to the NBL for the first time,” he said.

“Obviously his experience at the highest level speaks to his potential and will be invaluable for us.”

Doyle has also played in major leagues in Spain and Italy and is the starting shooting guard for Gaziantep Basketbol in the Turkish Basketball Super League.

He averaged 17.5 points, 5.8 assists, 4.1 rebounds and two steals per game during the 2019/20 G League season, playing for Chicago Bulls affiliate Windy City Bulls.

The JackJumpers filled their remaining two import spots with American guard Josh Magette who resigned earlier this month and American forward Rashard Kelly also joining the team.

The signing of Doyle completes the JackJumpers main roster with Development Player trials to be held in August.

Doyle joins the JackJumpers as the 14th roster player to be signed in the club’s short history and will arrive in Tasmania to join the group for pre-season practice in August.

