Tasmanian Man Dies After First Jab Of AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccine

Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff confirmed on Thursday a Tasmanian man has died after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Included in the latest numbers from the Therapeutic Goods Administration in relation to adverse events, however the cause of death is yet to be determined by the coroner.

According to Department of Health Secretary Kath Morgan-Wicks the 44-year-old man passed away from a rare complication associated with the vaccine known as Thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS).

Australia has recorded five deaths, including two this week from TTS across the 6.1 million doses of AstraZeneca that have been administered since the roll-out began.

An earlier case this week was 48-year-old Victorian women (reported as probable TTS in last week’s statistics).

Ms Morgan-Wicks said people should seek medical attention if experiencing side effects including "severe persistent headaches, blurred vision, confusion or seizures, shortness of breath, chest pain, leg swelling or persistent abdominal pain".

The AstraZeneca vaccine is only recommended for Australians over the age of 60, but younger Australians are still eligible for the vaccine in consultation with their GP.

