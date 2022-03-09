Tasmanian Road Toll Rises Following Two-Car Collision In Davenport

Tasmania’s road toll has risen following a fatal two car collision on Forth Road in Devonport yesterday afternoon.

Police were called to the scene of a two-car crash where a Ford Range and a Mazda 2 collided on Forth Road in Devonport at around 4:40PM on Tuesday.

Emergency services were quick to arrive on scene but were unable to save the 62-year-old passenger of the Mazda 2.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The TAS Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

Both drivers were transported to North West Regional Hospital for further treatment and are believed to be in stable condition.

Police have begun an official investigation into the cause of the collision.

This brings the total number of Tasmanian road deaths to in 2022 to seven.

Police expressed their condolences to the family of the 62-year-old passenger of the Mazda 2.

“Our thoughts are with the woman’s family and loved ones at this difficult time,” Tasmania Police said.

Anyone with information pertaining to the crash is urged contact Davenport Police on 131 444 or to contact Crime stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.