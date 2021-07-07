Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra Now Streaming In Aged Care Facilities

We all know about the wonderful effect music has on people’s lives, and now the Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra is bringing that joy straight into our aged care facilities.

The new Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra subscription model is now offering digital screenings of the live concerts at Hobart’s Federation Hall.

Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra Goes Digital:

Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra CEO Caroline Sharpen said,

“Without doubt the greatest challenge we’ve confronted in 2020 has been simply to perform. The biggest questions have been about delivering concerts in a format that is accessible, engaging and above all, safe for musicians and our much loved audience”.

She has reassured all audience members that hearing the Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra via a digital streaming device will still provide a 100% authentic and exhilarating experience.

With lots of great concerts coming up, including ‘Obscura- Winter Journey’ on July 8, you can check out the entire winter season schedule right here.