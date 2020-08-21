Massive Push To Continue Supporting Local To Keep Tasmanian Wine Industry Alive

Tasmania’s wine industry is encouraging people to continue supporting local businesses after the news earlier this week that our borders will remain shut until the 1st of December.

Local wine makers and cellar doors rely heavily on foot traffic coming through their businesses, especially from visiting tourists, however this will not be the case this year due to the extended border closure.

The Chief Executive of Wine Tasmania, Sheralee Davies, spoke to Brian about what effects this will have on Tasmania’s wine industry.

Davies says that she, like a lot of others, wasn’t surprised by the Premiers decision to keep our states borders closed.

She said her task now is finding a solution to keep the wine industry alive and find a way to keep people invested in supporting local.

“It is really just trying to work out what we can do to help all of those businesses, including wine businesses that have been so reliant on tourism especially as we get into these busier summer months.”

“Tasmanians have been brilliant over the last few months in terms of getting around and supporting local businesses.”

Davies is hopeful that the announcement of the local government subsidies to help boost Tasmania’s tourism industry during the pandemic will entice more people to travel to the less visited areas which are home to lots of cellar doors.

“We’ve got a bit of a tough time ahead… I think the pressure time for us is really going to be March or April next year when if we have struggled to get that usual income that we have seen over the summer period through cellar doors as well as through events.”

