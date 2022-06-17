Tasmanians To Be Hit With Massive Power Price Increase

Tasmanians’ energy bills are set to rise by almost 12 per cent, equating to approximately $200 more per household each year.

The rise comes one week after the Reserve Bank lifted the cash rate by 50 per cent.

The Tasmanian Economic Regulator appoved Aurora Energy’s proposed 11.88 per cent increase under regulated tariffs for Tasmanian residential and small business customers.

State Energy Minister Guy Barnett acknowledged it had been a tough time for Tasmanians and Australians alike.

"It's come at a very difficult time and a very challenging time for all of us across Australia," he said.

"In other jurisdictions, there've been increases of up to 21 per cent."

A “winter energy assistance package” has been introduced by the state’s government to support Tasmanians with the price increases and will support those most in need.

It will provide a $180 discount for eligible electricity concession account holders - $61 of which was already budgeted for.

The energy saver loan scheme has also been boosted offering residential customers, landlords and small businesses an interest-free loan of up to $10,000 to invest in energy efficient products.

Opposition energy spokesman Dean Winter hit back at the package and the scheme, saying it would do little to help Tasmanians.

“[Barnett’s] announcement of a one-off payment to pensioners will barely cover half the of the electricity price increase and does nothing for Tasmanians who are struggling with the cost of living,” he said.

“Loans of $10,000 are no use to Tasmanians struggling to make ends meet week-to-week.

“Mr Barnett along with Jeremy Rockliff have to accept responsibility for a mess they have created and which will see families struggle even further with no help from the Liberal government.”

The price increase will take effect from July 1.

