Tassie businesses throw support behind a vaccine passport

Tasmania's business community is behind the latest push for vaccine passports in the state.

The Tasmanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry surveyed 178 people and found that 60 per cent of local businesses are in favour of a vaccine passport.

The vaccine passport would allow border restrictions to be relaxed for fully vaccinated Australian’s wanting to enter the state.

Border closures have severely impacted Tassie businesses and visitor economy, Michael Bailey from the TCCI says they’re desperate for a fix.

“The same idea that has been used in Europe could be a very good one for the state. Where those that are fully vaccinated from around Australia could visit Tasmania once they can show that they have their vaccine in place.”

Premier Peter Gutwein isn’t against the idea but has said a vaccine passport won’t be implemented until every Tasmanian has had the opportunity to get vaccinated.

“If you’re prepared to get vaccinated, but someone else isn’t then there should be a concession, there should be benefits that you receive.”

Currently 45 per cent of Tasmanians are fully vaccinated while bookings are set to open for 12 to 15-year-olds.

This comes after half a million extra doses of Pfizer arrived in Australia on Monday morning, which is set to double Australia’s vaccine supply for the month of September.

For more information on vaccinations, or to book a vaccination appointment visit coronavirus.tas.gov.au.

