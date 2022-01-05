Tassie Hits Record Cases As King Island Records Its First Ever Covid Infection

Tasmania has hit a new state record, reporting 867 new infections on Wednesday.

The rise in cases marks the highest single-day tally with more than 800 cases recorded in Tasmania since the pandemic began.

The state's total number of active cases is now 3118, with five people in hospital, while none are in ICU or on a ventilator.

Most cases are using the state's [email protected] management program, with 333 under observation through the remote service, while 72 confirmed cases are under the state's Community Case Management Facility.

All cases have occurred since Tasmania opened its border on December 15.

Meanwhile, a team of health officers have descended upon King Island off Tasmania’s North West coast to help conduct PCR tests after the small island recorded its first positive case.

The islands 1600 residents have been told to watch for Covid symptoms and to isolate themselves if required.

Public Health director Mark Veitch warned they may have been infectious while in the community after attending several private and community events over course of the week, before they knew they had Covid.

“Anyone on King Island with any symptoms of Covid-19, regardless of how mild they may be, must isolate and get tested as soon as possible,” Dr Veitch said.

“Testing has been occurring over the past few days, but this is being increased to ensure that anyone on King Island who needs a test can get one as quickly as possible.” - Dr Veitch

A testing site will be set up at the Currie football ground tomorrow from 1-4pm and from 9am to 4pm Thursday.

