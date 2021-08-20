Tassie Leading The Charge For Vaccinated Population

Tasmania are currently leading the charge in regards to the vaccinated population, 34% of the state have ticked off both jabs.

Premier Peter Gutwein remains wary of the potential for an outbreak, describing what lockdown will look like if COVID reaches the shores.

Gutwein's plan was to go hard and ensure the virus is eradicated if it enters the apple isle.

"We are not in lockdown today, and we are doing everything we possibly can to ensure that we don't go into lockdown," Mr Gutwein said.

"Should we experience a situation where a lockdown is necessary, it's important that we are prepared and understand what that might mean," Mr Gutwein said.

With the expectation that COVID will force stay-at-home orders, Tasmanians will see six reasons to leave their homes.

Shopping for urgent household supplies within 5km of your home, with only one person from each household permitted to shop at a time;

Health and medical appointments, including getting a COVID test or vaccination;

Health and medical appointments, including getting a COVID test or vaccination; Attending essential work;

Attending essential work; Attending school if the child is unable to learn at home or is the child of an essential worker, or going to child care;

Attending school if the child is unable to learn at home or is the child of an essential worker, or going to child care; Caring for a vulnerable person; and

Caring for a vulnerable person; and Exercising outdoors once per day for up to two hours, within 5km of home.

Tasmania has only endured one case of the delta variant, while it spreads through the eastern states, Gutwein says there isn't reason to believe that it's been avoided.

"Should we experience a situation where a lockdown is necessary, it's important that we are prepared and understand what that might mean," Mr Gutwein said.

"What we're doing is putting out a plan to indicate to people what could and would occur [if a lockdown was announced]."

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.