TASSIE PARTY BUSTED!

Seven Tasmanians busted at a COVID-19 rule breaching party will face action under the Public Health Act.

Tas Police say the seven people failed to comply with the direction of the Director of Public Health, after being called to a gathering at a Winnaleah house.

Police attended a property at Main Street, Winnaleah, in relation to a report of a party, about 7pm on Easter Sunday. Police spoke to the occupants who appeared to be complying at that time.

Around an hour later, police re-attended the address in relation to a disturbance and found the owners of the house were hosting a gathering, with a total of 10 additional people, including children, attending.

Details of the party goers were taken and all were directed to return to their homes.

In the investigation that followed, police questioning those who attended and as a result seven were summons for failing to comply with a direction of the Director of Public Health;

- A 44 year old woman and 59 year old man from Winnaleah

- 24 year old woman from Pioneer

- A 33 year old man from Branxholm

- A 37 year old man and 34 year old woman from Winnaleah

- A 17 year old from Winnaleah will be proceeded against under the Youth Justice Act

“Hosting a gathering during a public health emergency is a blatant and deliberate breach of the directions of the Director of Public Health,” said Acting Commander of the Northern District, Michael Johnston.

“It is vital that everyone, including those in more remote communities, are complying with the directions and police will respond to every report of a breach and issue summons where appropriate,” he said.

“I would like to thank the members of the community of reported the gathering to police.”

To report of a breach of COVID-19 directions online, visit coronavirus.tas.gov.au