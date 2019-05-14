Tassie's City To Casino Fun Run Is Back!

Tasmania's most established fun run is back in Hobart!

Sponsored by RACT Travel, each May the massive event attracts over 3000 runners, walkers and strollers of all ages and abilities. This year, the event will kick off on Sunday, May 19th and will be offering four events across three separate courses.

The first course is for running veterans, or anyone game enough to take on an 11km run! The run starts on Brooker Highway adjacent to the Hobart Showground.

For those of you who just can't hide their competitive streak, there are some epic prizes for first, second and third place!

If you're not a huge fan of running but still want to get involved, the second course is a 7km Fun Walk, starting at Cornelian Bay adjacent to the playground.

Course number three is a 2.7km Fun Run with the starting point located at the intersection of Salamanca Place and Davey Street. This particular event is for any enthusiastic kids under the age of twelve wanting to show us what they've got!

Each race does involve a small entry fee and thanks to RACT Travel and The Running Edge, there are plenty of prizes up for grabs for each event including a cheeky spot prize which could involve a destination accomodation package...

So dig out your old runners and take them for a spin at The RACT City To Casino Fun Run and Walk. Good luck and may the odds be ever in your favour!