Tassie's Extremely Wet Weekend

Tasmania is on alert for some wet weather across the weekend and an initial Flood Watch has been issued for North, North East, East Coastal, South East, Derwent and Huon catchments.

Flood Watch Number: 1 was issued at 1:25 pm EST on Friday 14 August 2020 By the Bureau of Meteorology, Hobart.



Flooding is possible in flood watch catchments from Saturday, with the severity depending on the location and movement of a low-pressure system.



A low-pressure centre is expected to rapidly develop to the northeast of Tasmania during Saturday, which may generate heavy rain in the east of the

state over the weekend.



Most catchments in the flood watch area are relatively wet from recent rainfall.



Rainfall about the north and east is expected to increase during Friday, with heavy falls possible in isolated thunderstorms overnight. Weekend totals of 30

to 60 mm are forecast to fall across much of the east, with higher totals expected in elevated areas or in thunderstorms. Rainfall totals will depend on

the position of the low.



River rises are expected with forecast rain and minor flooding may develop from Saturday.



Catchments likely to be affected include:



North Esk River



South Esk River



Meander River



Macquarie River



East Coastal Rivers (north of Bicheno)



Ringarooma River



North Coastal Rivers



Tamar (Launceston)



Huon River



Channel Coastal Rivers (South East Cape to Gordon)



Derwent River (including Rivers Ouse and Clyde)



Jordan River



Coal River (Craigbourne Dam is now full)



East Coastal Rivers (south of Bicheno)



South East



Note: This Flood Watch is a "heads up" for possible future flooding and is NOT a Flood Warning. The Bureau of Meteorology does not provide a flood warning

service for all of the catchments covered by this flood watch. For more information on the Flood Watch Service:

http://www.bom.gov.au/water/floods/floodWarningServices.shtml



For the latest warnings see www.bom.gov.au/tas/warnings

For the latest rainfall and river level information see www.bom.gov.au/tas/flood



For the latest weather forecast see www.bom.gov.au/tas/forecasts



Flood Safety Advice:

FloodSafe advice is available at www.ses.tas.gov.au

Road closure information is available at www.police.tas.gov.au



For emergency assistance call the SES on telephone number 132 500.

For life threatening situations, call 000 immediately.



Next issue:

The next Flood Watch will be issued by 01:00 pm EST on Saturday 15 August 2020.