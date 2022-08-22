Tassie Students Head Back To The Classroom Following Work Experience Audit

Tassie teens taking part in work experience have headed back to the classroom "following a recent internal audit" by the Tasmanian Department of Education.

Students were taken from workplace learning activities across the state last Thursday over safety concerns.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with the the Hobart Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits.

According to The Examiner, a statement from the state’s education authority said a pause had been placed on all student offsite activities that were not supervised by teachers.

The Department of Education pointed out there was a significant need to provide guidance and support to schools "to ensure the quality, safety and appropriateness of offsite activities".

A team has been assigned by the Department to work with schools and work experience providers to ensure all offsite activities were "well-structured, planned and followed school procedure".

A spokesperson for the Department of Education on Sunday said in a statement that several schools already had confirmed "appropriate measures" were in place and had resumed offsite activities.

According to The Examiner, the Department of Education said there was no evidence that the wellbeing or safety of any child or young person had been put at risk.

An essential component of the year 10 curriculum, work experience provides relevant and 'real world' learning for students, providing opportunities to experience a work environment through placements, participating in vocational education and learning programs, activities and taster days.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr