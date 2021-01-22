Taste the Very Best of Queensland this Australia Day!

Come together as Australia Day as celebrated right across Queensland! As communities we come together to enjoy food, fun and festivities at Great Australian Bites!

These remote, rural and regional hubs came to life as local cafes, restaurants and food outlets served up delectable tasting plates, showcasing the very best of Queensland produce while home-grown musicians hit the stage, delivering lively entertainment for all.

Visit qld.gov.au/australiaday for more information about the day and to find out how you can get involved

Don’t forget to share your Australia Day experience on social media using #australiadayqld #greataustralianbites.