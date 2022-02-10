TasWater Downplay Black Sludge Found In Treatment Facility

The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has opened an investigation after bleached animal bones were found in black sludge leaking from a TasWater facility.

TasWater say the discovery at the Northern Midlands facility doesn't raise any concern for public health.

The EPA will investigate the strange substance, after a video showed a thick "discharge" flowing from a pipe which connect a TasWater supply.

A fisherman had captured the video when setting up his line near Elizabeth River, where the facility runs alongside.

He said the discharge stunk of "sewage" and notified authorities.

"It’s flowing into our river, not a very nice thing to find considering a lot of people swim in this river," he told the Mercury.

An EPA representative said they were alerted to the substance discharge on Tuesday, and “collected ambient water samples and made observations of the discharge”.

“The EPA has discussed the discharge with Northern Midlands Council and TasWater to determine the substance and the source,” the authority said.

