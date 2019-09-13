Register HERE For The 2019 Tatura 200 Charity Bike Ride & Walk

CLICK HERE to register for the 2019 Tatura 200.

The Tatura 200 Charity Bike Ride & Walk, affectionately known as the Tat200, returns for 2019 on November 16.

Participants come together to ride distances including 50km, 100km or 200km. The 44km Cross Country Ride caters to mountain bikers and the 10km Walk to non-riders.

This year sees the return of a variation on our traditional 25km Ride, changing it to a family-friendly 25km Gears & Graze Event - enjoy a leisurely ride out to Longleat Wines in Murchison, and then relax by the vines with an antipasto hamper and wine!

All sponsorship money raised through the event is donated to local charities, organisations and community groups within the Goulburn Valley, including 95.3 Triple M's Give Me 5 For Kids.

The Tat200 is an initiative of the Tatura Milk Industries board aimed at extending its community support beyond its traditional stakeholders.