Tatura Petrol Theft

On Saturday, June 22, a Hogan Street petrol station suffered a theft of fuel.

While the CCTV image isn't easily identifiable, police are hoping the male who filled up his white Mitsubishi sedan after removing his plates to cover up his activities can be identified.

He is described as Caucasian, 6' tall, mid-20's, clean-shaven, thin build and wearing a grey beanie, blue cargo pants or work pants.

If you think you know who it is, contact Senior Constable Kirby at Tatura Police Station on (03) 58243099.

You could also pass on your information using Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online via: http://ow.ly/Krg550v5tJx