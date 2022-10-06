Taxi & Bus Collision Causes Peak Hour Chaos

A taxi and bus have collided on a busy intersection in the CBD causing massive traffic delays during peak hour on Thursday morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a crash on the corner of Grenfell Street and East Terrace at around 8AM following reports of a crash.

A taxi is believed to have driven into the front side of a bus causing significant congestion.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The SA Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

Police are yet to disclose what may have caused the crash but have confirmed that nobody was injured.

The street was partially blocked off as police investigated the incident but has since been cleared.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.