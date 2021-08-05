Taxi Service To Ease SA Ambulance Ramping Debacle

Taxis will be used for people who call Triple 0 in a bid to ease Adelaide's congested Ambulance ramping in hospital carparks.

SA Ambulance Service will employ the use of taxis for non-urgent ferrying of patients at no cost to the patient to be deposited at GP clinics, Priority Care centres or hospital emergency departments when no other options are available.

Highly trained call centre paramedics already can request a taxi, but the option is now available to on-road staff to do the same.

Safeguard systems are in place to determine when a taxi can be used. They include:

After a detailed clinical assessment by a SAAS clinician

Where an appropriate care pathway exists, and this may include an ED

Where the clinical assessment has deemed it safe for the patient to travel by taxi

Where the patient does not require clinical care during transport

Where the patient consents to travel by taxi

Taxis have been used for more than 700 patients this year.

