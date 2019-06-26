Taylor Garner Will Not Be Available To Play For North Melbourne This Weekend After Pub Incident

“We simply will not tolerate anyone who compromises team standards and expectations,” North Melbourne General Manger of Football Cameron Joyce said on the club's website.

“Taylor knows he made some poor choices on the weekend and we will continue to work with him to ensure he bounces back a better person.

“At this stage, he will play in the VFL this weekend.”

Joyce said North can’t comment on the specifics of the case while the police investigate.

“The club’s decision to penalise Taylor has been made independently of any police investigation or potential outcome,” Joyce said.

“After speaking with Taylor yesterday, he unreservedly apologised and has fully accepted the club’s initial stance.”

