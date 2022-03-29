Taylor Hawkins' Final Words Left In Voicemail

Family, friends, and fans across the globe have been left shattered after the passing of Taylor Hawkins.

The death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins is being investigated by Colombian authorities after he passed away at a hotel in Bogota, sending shockwaves through the global music industry.

Close friend, and rock band Jane's Addiction frontman Perry Farrell took to social media to share a video eulogy. Expressing deep sadness, and highlighting his favourite parts of his best friend. Perry's wife, Etty Lau Farrell was close with Hawkins as well. Sharing a voicemail she received the night of his passing which has been dubbed his 'final words'.

Earlier this month Foo Fighters flew all the way to Australia for one gig for 30,000 people. Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee joined Dangerous Dave for a special chat ahead of the gig. We've had the pleasure of hanging out with the Fooies more than a handful of times, but little did we know it would be our last time hanging out with the incredible Taylor Hawkins.

Clocking 50 laps around the planet only a month before his untimely passing, Taylor told us how he spent his last birthday.

As we wallow through our memories of Taylor, we can't go passed the time he and Dave Grohl told Triple M's Jane Kennedy the all-time most amazing story ever. There's Strip Clubs, there's Pantera, there's that beautiful mateship between Taylor and Dave. It was worth Jane putting down all those notes she made for the interview so we got this beaut of a yarn instead.

