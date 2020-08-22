Taylor Hawkins On 25 Years Of Foo Fighters, His Bromance With Dave Grohl And Going Stir Crazy

Listen to the full interview

Article heading image for Taylor Hawkins On 25 Years Of Foo Fighters, His Bromance With Dave Grohl And Going Stir Crazy

Image: Taylor Hawkins, supplied

To celebrate 25 years of Foo Fighters, Taylor Hawkins joined Triple M's Brendo for a chin wag.

Looking back at the last 25 years of the band, Taylor's love for the band's founder, Dave Grohl and what's planned for the future, catch up on the full interview with Taylor Hawkins:

Cassie Walker

22 August 2020

Article by:

Cassie Walker

