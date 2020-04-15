Taylor Swift, Billy Ray Cyrus, Sheryl Crow And Heaps More Added To Together At Home Festival

Last week we thought we announced the biggest online music festival, bu the gig got even bigger today with another big announcement.

The music line up, curated by Lady Gaga has added Taylor Swift, Billy Ray Cyrus, Sheryl Crow and heaps more to the already massive line up, including our very own Keith Urban.

See the full line up:



Together At Home is being streamed this weekend, to raise money for Global Citizen to help fight Covid-19.

Pop on your pjs, get some cold ones in the fridge and enjoy this mammoth concert.

