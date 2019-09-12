Taylor Swift Confirmed To Perform At The Melbourne Cup

In some HUGE news,, Taylor Swift has been confirmed as a performer at this year's Melbourne Cup!

According to the Herald Sun, Taylor confirmed the news in Paris this week with promoter Michael Gudinski flying to the city of love to lock the deal in.

Apparently Taylor will perform two songs from her album 'Lover' and we've got our money on the title track and maybe 'You Need To Calm Down'... very fitting!



Listen to Lover:

As a huge fan of Australia, no doubt Swifty will spend some time in her favourite local locations.



