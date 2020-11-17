Taylor Swift's Music Has Been Sold Without Her Knowing Once Again

It's been a rough few years for Taylor Swift.

The country music star has revealed her success catalog of music has been sold to an investment fund, without her knowledge.

The saga began when music business veteran Scooter Braun bought the record label that Taylor released her first 6 albums on and now Braun has sold the music to Shamrock Holdings, without her knowledge.

The country star has been trying to buy back her music since last year and has told fans she's going to re-record her first 6 albums, to own full rights to all of her music.

