TBM Purchase By LSC Prostate Cancer Support Group

A major improvement for men’s health in the Limestone Coast is about to be achieved with the purchased of a transperineal biopsy machine (TBM) to diagnose prostate cancer using the most up to date technology thanks to the efforts of the Limestone Coast Prostate Cancer Support Group (LCPCSG) and local sponsors.

The TBM will be used at Mount Gambier, Millicent and Naracoorte Hospitals enabling men to have their biopsy performed as close as possible to home thanks to the mobility of the machine and the associated protective travel case. Staff at each Hospital will be trained in its use to assist the specialist Urologist.

The procedure is performed as day surgery and is less invasive than the transrectal method commonly used. This will mean that men will not need to travel to Adelaide for their biopsy saving the cost of travel and the disruption to work and other commitments.

It is also expected that a position of a specialist prostate nurse will be announced soon to support men diagnosed with prostate cancer. It is hoped that the TBM and specialist nursing position will be further enhanced with the provision of radiation treatment in the foreseeable future.

The purchase of the equipment is the result of a huge fundraising effort by the LCPCSG. Proceeds from WinTV Mount Gambier Big Golf Day together with support from community organisation such as the Field and Game Gun Club, Women’s Netball Clubs the Croatian Community, Rotary, Lions and many others have help achieve the target of $200,000.

In September 2019 local MP Troy Bell called a meeting at the Mount Gambier Hospital, to which the LCPCSG were invited. The Male Bag Foundation with David Parkin OAM as their patron had contacted the hospital with the goal of getting a transperineal biopsy machine into the region, which coincided with the goal of LCPCSG. With the Male Bag Foundation’s generous promise of funds, it was the lynch pin to get organizations and groups involved with fundraising.

However, fundraising was hampered by the outbreak of Covid19 with many community events being cancelled. A major change in direction for funding this equipment was required and various groups stepped to the plate. Bendigo Bank, District Council of Grant, City Council of Mount Gambier, Wattle Range Council, Naracoorte Lucindale Council, Naracoorte Health Advisory Council all promised major donations. With these donations and the funds from LCPCSG and The MBF a local business Computer Bits in Mount Gambier asked how much money was still required and they put forward the balance, what a fantastic gesture.

The LCPCSG would like to thank the organizations and individuals who made the purchase of this equipment possible.