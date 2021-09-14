Teacher Shortages Affecting Classes Across Riverina

New South Wales government have been warned over a teacher shortage for home learning and return to classes, with rural and regional areas feeling the full brunt of unsustainable workloads.

The shortage is becoming exceedingly difficult for students to receive adequate learning blocks.

LISTEN HERE:

NSW Teachers Federation president Angelo Gavrielatos says "alarming" new figures provided to parliament show some teachers are taking on combined classes of up to 45 people just to stay up to date.