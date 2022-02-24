Teachers Grow Concerned Over Plans To Ease Covid Restrictions In Schools

Teachers across NSW are becoming increasingly concerned about the relaxing of Covid restrictions in schools.

The NSW teacher’s federation has voiced their concern over the plan to ease restrictions saying it should happen more gradually.

Students will be allowed to socialise with other students and parents will be welcomed back to campus from Monday.

Students and high school teachers will no longer be required to don masks with primary school teachers and early childcare staff to follow suit soon after.

Rapid antigen testing for students will no longer be required from next week, however, NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said two per week will still be accessible for student for at least another two weeks.

Teachers federation president Angelo Gavrielatos told the ABC that teachers and students will no longer have the protection of previously successful mitigation strategies.

"All of that's been lifted and we believe that's premature and what should have happened was a more steady, graduated lifting of restrictions, not all at once, but one at a time,” he said.

NSW Education Minister Sarah Mitchell said the precautions have been in place for long enough and students should be allowed to get back to normal.

"I'm so pleased with how things are going but now it's actually time to get back to normal,” she said.

