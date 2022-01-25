Teachers Vote To Strike On First Day Of Term One

Following the state government releasing official ‘back-to-school’ plans for South Australian students, teachers are voting to go on strike over Covid safety concerns at the beginning of term one.

Around two thirds of South Australian school teachers have voted to go on strike when school is set to resume on February 2.

The strike is yet to be confirmed with the Australian Education Union due to make an official decision at some point today.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The SA Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

The threat of action follows the state’s plans to send children back to school in a staged return with year one, seven, eight and 12 set to return on February 2nd and for the remaining students to return two weeks after.

According to Australian Education Union SA branch president Andrew Gohl, teachers are concerned about both the safety of staff and students and inconsistencies surrounding rapid antigen testing protocols.

"The main sticking points at the moment is the significant disparity that exists between the eastern states and South Australia with regard to the regime around rapid antigen testing," he said.

"Other issues include leave provisions, particularly for those who are vulnerable, and working from home arrangements for those vulnerable workers as well, and particularly those workers that may be going home to family members that may be immunocompromised."

Despite concerns from the Australian Education Union, Education Minister John Gardner backed the state government’s plans saying it was developed in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus.

"The purpose of the staggered start is to ensure the spread … doesn't see those extra 20,000 or 30,000 cases," he said.

"As we pass that peak of Omicron transmission, we will be able to do our bit to suppress the spread."

According AEU South Australian branch president Andrew Gohl, the union plans to discuss the matter of surveillance rapid antigen testing for teachers and other areas of concern with Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Purrier on Wednesday.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.