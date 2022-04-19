"Tears In My Eyes" | Jackson Hastings Opens Up On Field Goal & Relationship With Madge Magurie

Wests Tigers hero Jackson Hastings has opened up on kicking that winning field-goal to steer the his side to an upset victory over the Eels on Easter Monday. 

Hasting revealed to Triple M Breakfast, he had tears in his eyes when he saw head coach Michael Maguire celebrating the win on the big screen.

