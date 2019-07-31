Tech Savvy Seniors program returning

The Tech Savvy Seniors program will be returning to the Port MacDonnell Library beginning 6 August 6 2019.

Tech Savvy Seniors is a free program provided by a partnership between the South Australian Government, Telstra, Libraries SA and the District Council of Grant. It offers free assistance to seniors to develop or improve their digital literacy skills so they can safely and confidently get connected.



The friendly staff from the Port MacDonnell Library will be offering one on one sessions to cater to every technology question, big or small. Assistance can be provided with social media, smartphones and tablets, internet banking, email, online shopping, and Microsoft Office.



For More information and to book a session time contact the Port MacDonnell Community Complex on 87383000 or email pmcc@dcgrant.sa.gov.au.