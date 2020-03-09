Ted Is Shaving His Head For Blood Cancer

The Word's Greatest Shave is back for 2020 and we have politician, Ted Sorensen, taking part.

Ted is on a mission to help families facing blood cancer, giving them the emotional and practical support they need and help to improve their quality of life.

The number of people with this disease is frequently growing, with 35 Australians diagnosed everyday.

The World's Greatest Shave runs from Wednesday 11th March - Sunday 15th March. Ted will be shaving his head on Saturday 14th March.

You can help Ted 'shave the world from blood cancer' here.

Miss the show? Catch up below...