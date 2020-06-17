Ted Whitten Jr On The 25th Anniversary Of His Ted Whitten Sr’s Final Lap Of The MCG

Today marks 25 years since the emotional day when the late, great Ted Whitten took his final lap of the MCG, and his son Ted Whitten Jr joined the Hot Breakfast this morning to discuss his dad’s legacy and words of wisdom, prostate cancer awareness and more.

“I’ve heard it, I’ve watched it over the last 25 years I couldn’t tell you how many times,” Ted Whitten Jr said of the footage of his father’s famous final lap.

“But I must be honest and say I do love looking at it and just taking in memories of the day and what it meant to Dad.

“It’s just a great piece of footage, and I know for a fact that he was delighted to have the strength to be able to be at the game.”

Nearly blind at that point, Whitten Sr was originally slated not to go to the game, but found the strength in his cancer-ravaged body to make it to the MCG one last time.

“He decided the night before he was not feeling well and he was too weak to be able to get out of bed and come along,” Whitten Jr said.

“But the fact that he raised some strength and came along was absolutely magnificent.

“It’s a great memory.”

The anniversary of Ted’s final ride coincides with Men’s Health Week, and Whitten Jr spoke about the lessons the public took from his dad’s public battle with prostate cancer.

“When I actually found out about Dad’s illness, and he’d obviously left it too late, he didn’t do anything about his physical illness,” Whitten Jr said.

“By the time he found out about it it was too late, the cancer had got into his bones and he was on a four-year death sentence basically.

“But in those days not a lot of people knew about prostate cancer in particular, and it was probably though Dad’s passing that it brought prostate cancer to the fore.

“And through the work of the EJ Whitten Foundation, which was formed in the next couple of weeks after his passing, we’ve been able to get the message of awareness, men’s health awareness, prostate cancer awareness out to the communities, the general public, and make sure that guys understand that they do have to look after themselves as they’re getting older, and they do have to start having that annual health and prostate checkup to make sure that they’re around for a long time with the people who love them most, and that’s their families.

“My dad died at 62, and that’s way too young.”

Go to https://www.ejwhittenfoundation.com.au/ to donate to the causes of men’s health and prostate cancer awareness.

Ted Jr left us with his dad’s word of wisdom before he started his own footy career.

“He said ‘sit down there, I’ll be back in a moment’,” Ted Jr said.

“He come back and he said ‘stand up, look at me in the eye’.

“I said ‘ok, what’s he gonna tell me here?’

“He said ‘I want you to remember this one thing, and don’t ever forget it’… I thought he was gonna tell me to train hard, to eat the right foods, to do everything possible to become a league footballer for a long time, no it wasn’t that.

“He said ‘don’t you ever, ever miss a footy trip!’. And I didn’t!”

