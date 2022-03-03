Teen Arrested Following False Bomb Threat At Townsville School

A teenage boy has been issued a warning after calling in a fake bomb threat to his Townsville school.

Police were called out to Northern Beaches State High School following reports from staff of a bomb threat.

Staff received an anonymous call saying that a bomb had been planted on Deeragun school property.

Police advised teachers to evacuate all staff and students from the campus while police searched for any trace of an explosive device at around 1:30PM.

No bomb was found on the premises.

Following the search, police managed to locate and arrest a 17-year-old boy who was believed to be behind the fake bomb threat.

Police decided not to charge the boy, instead issuing him with a warning.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said the boy was already on police’s radar for an earlier incident and that all staff and students are safe.

“The department is aware of a suspected bomb threat received at Northern Beaches State High School at approximately 1.20pm,” she said.

“The Queensland Police Service was notified and the school followed the department’s protocol for responding to bomb threats.

“QPS searched the school and gave the all-clear at around 2.15pm. All staff and students were safe and well.

“Parents and caregivers were informed of the situation. Guidance Officer support is available for any students who may require it.”

