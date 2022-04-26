Teen Arrested Over Anzac Day Stabbing Death In Adelaide CBD

Police have arrested and charged a 17-year-old boy with the stabbing death of a 25-year-old man in Adelaide’s CBD on Anzac Day morning.

Police descended on a group of youths at Adelaide airport about to board a flight to Victoria.

Police arrested the teen who was allegedly found to be travelling under a fake name along with three others.

Police charged three males including a 16-year-old, 18-year-old and a 21-year-old with aggravated affray.

At least 13 people were arrested on Monday morning, with police seizing two vehicles as part of their investigation.

A total of 17 people have been arrested as part of a larger police operation following the Anzac Day stabbing.

Those arrested are males between the ages of 16 and 25-years-old.

Police found the 25-year-old man lying in the middle of the road in Adelaide’s CBD suffering from multiple stab wounds to the chest in the early hours of Anzac Day morning.

Emergency services attempted to treat the man who later died at the scene.

The 17-year-old has been charged with aggravated affray, murder and travelling under a false name.

The stabbing has been linked back to Operation Meld, a task force targeting youths from Sudanese gangs across Adelaide.

The 17-year-old is set to face Adelaide Youth Court today.

