Teen Arrested Over Attempted Car Jacking Caught On Live Radio

Police have charged a 14-year-old after allegedly attempting to carjack former Matildas player Elissia Carnavas while she was being interview live on radio.

Elissia Carnavas was being interviewed on SEN Radio’s The Global Game which was being hosted by journalist Simon Hill and former Socceroo player Alex Brosque when Ms Carnavas was carjacked at knifepoint.

Police said that Ms Carnavas was sitting inside her parked car in Temple Street in Brisbane when a grey Volkswagen stopped in front of her vehicle at around 10:20PM.

Several people jumped out of the Volkswagen and approached Ms Carnvas’s car before one of the people attackers allegedly pulled out a knife and attempted to get into her car.

Ms Carnavas could be heard on national radio screaming as the attackers attempted to gain entry to her car.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The QLD Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

When the attackers were unable to break in, the group got back into the Volkswagen and fled the scene.

Ms Carnavas escaped the incident unharmed.

In an interview with 9 News, Ms Carnavas said that she was shocked to have been attacked so close to her home.

“When you’re so close to home, I guess you don’t really think someone is going to ambush your car and attempt to hijack it while you are in it,” - Elissia Carnavas

“I was definitely aware of this vehicle around me at the time, I actually thought they were lost, to be honest.

“I guess when you are in a segment you are quite engrossed in what you are talking about, so I just didn’t register that they might be casing me.”

Police on Wednesday night arrested a 14-year-old boy in Ipswich in relation to the incident and charged him with three counts of armed robbery, two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and one count of burglary and one count of attempted entry of dwelling with intent.

The teenager is set to face the Brisbane Children’s Court today.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.