Teen charged with attempted murder of former Wallaby Toutai Kefu

A teenage boy has been charged with four counts of attempted murder following an invasion at the home of former Wallabies player, Toutai Kefu.

Kefu’s home in Coorparoo in Brisbane’s East was broken into by a group of people in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Police believe in a burglary gone wrong, Kefu and his family received significant lacerations while attempting to stop intruders from making off with the family car.

Kefu has to undergo life-saving surgery following a stab wound to the stomach.

The former Wallaby, his wife, 21-year-old son, and 18-year-old daughter were all rushed to the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

The teenage boy was apprehended by neighbours while two others fled the scene.

Along with the four counts of attempted murder, the teenager has also been charged with three counts of assault causing grievous bodily harm, one count of break and enter, and one count of unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

The police have another 15-year-old boy in custody and are looking for the third person believed to be involved with the burglary and attempted murders.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers on 1300 333 000, or visit crimestoppers.com.au.

