Teen Dies After Being Fatally Stabbed On St Kilda Beach

A teenager has died after being stabbed at a popular Melbourne beach on Sunday evening.

Emergency services were called out to St Kilda beach at around 7:30 after receiving reports of a fight.

Upon arriving at the scene, emergency services found an 18-year-old suffering from several stab wounds.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The VIC Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

The teenager was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The people believed to have been responsible for the attack fled the scene before police arrived.

CCTV footage of the area is set to be included in the police’s ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.